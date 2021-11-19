A new holiday tradition put on by the United Way of the Pine Belt, with assistance from Dixie Electric, Mississippi Power and other area businesses, will light up downtown Laurel, starting Monday. The path is located in The Backlot in Laurel and will feature decorations and several Christmas trees.
Prancer Path — a lighted path for Laurel visitors and families to enjoy throughout the holiday season — will offer events and activities for all to enjoy. Pollyanna Magee, chairwoman of the communication committee for United Way, said the event was possible through Laurel businesses and is free and open for the public to enjoy.
“We have several events coming up,” Magee said. “Nov. 22 the Chad Knight band will kick off the opening night of the Prancer Path at 6 p.m. On Dec. 4 families can come and take a photo with Santa from 9 a.m. to 2 pm., and there will be a celebrity book reading at 10 a.m. The cost of the Santa event is $10.”
On Dec. 10, the movie “Prancer” will be screened in the Backlot and on Dec. 11, there will be an open mic and karaoke event.
“We are in the process of adding other events and looking for charities that may want to sell hot chocolate or other things to raise money,” Magee said. “We would also love volunteers to come carol at the Prancer Path.”
United Way Director Betsy Ivey said she was honored to be a part of the event, and that all of the proceeds collected will go toward the United Way and the 23 agencies it supports.
“We fully expect it to grow even bigger next year,” Ivey said. “We had businesses call to sponsor a tree after the deadline. This has been made possible by so many volunteers, businesses, Dixie Electric and Mississippi Power.”
Anyone interested in volunteering can call Ivey at 601-580-2717.
38th Christmas at the Homestead Nov. 27-28 at Landrum’s
Landrum’s Homestead and Village will host its 38th annual Christmas in the Homestead on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 28, from noon to 8 p.m. The village is located at 1536 Highway 15 South.
Christmas at the Homestead is an old-fashioned celebration. Attendees will enjoy food from the Smokehouse, photos with Santa, funnel cakes, hand-made craft vendors, Civil War re-enactments, farm animals, gem mining and live entertainment. Stop by the General Store to listen to Bobby Hathorn pickin’ his banjo, grab some kettle corn, and take a wagon ride through the beautiful nature trails.
The village also features thousands of Christmas lights. Admission is $10 per person. Children age 3 and under enter free. Purchase tickets online at landrums.com/christmas2020/.
The Merry Marketplace
Merry Marketplace, a special Christmas shopping event, will take place today (Saturday) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Magnolia Center (1457 Ellisville Blvd. Admission is free.
Mistletoe at Mason Park
The iconic Mason Park lights will return with a celebration on Thursday, Dec. 2, from 5-8 p.m. at the park off 7th Avenue.
Leadership Jones County participants who have partnered with the Committee to Light Mason Park as they again light the park in Christmas lights. The lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m. and there will be hot chocolate, face-painting and the Papa Dough’s pizza truck on site.
A Jones College Christmas
Jones College will celebrate the Christmas season with “A Jones College Christmas” on Thursday, Dec. 2., at 5:30 p.m. with the Christmas tree lighting outside of the C.L. Neill Student Center Plaza with Christmas carols and performances from small ensemble groups and the Maroon Typhoon Colorguard.
Immediately following the tree lighting, vocal and musical performances by the JC Concert Choir, JC Voices, JC Jazz Band, Touch of Gold Dancers, the Percussion Ensemble, and a couple of special guests, will begin at 6 p.m. in the M.P. Bush Fine Arts Auditorium.
