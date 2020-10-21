A Laurel teenager is in jail facing a felony charge after testing positive for methamphetamine while she’s pregnant, law enforcement officials said.
Ashley Kittrell, 19, was charged with child abuse after Child Protective Services brought her positive drug test results to Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. She was taken into custody and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon.
Kittrell was reportedly 22 weeks pregnant, and this is her second child. She had a baby boy last November.
Meth may not have been the only dangerous substance she’s been taking into her body while pregnant. Kittrell, who is a clerk at a local convenience store, posted this on Facebook on Oct. 10: “If you go to a gas station and the cashier is outside smoking a cigarette please don't rush inside. I personally work 8 hour shifts at a time and don't get a lunch break at all so when I'm smoking a cigarette that is my break please let me finish it.”
Approximately two dozen women have been arrested for testing positive for illegal drugs while they were pregnant or after having a baby who tested positive for illegal drugs at birth. The women who were pregnant at the time of their arrest were released from jail so the county wouldn’t incur the costs of delivering the baby.
Kittrell made her initial appearance before Judge David Lyons in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday.
She was released from jail pending her case going before the grand jury.
