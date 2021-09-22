Three Northeast Jones High School football players and a woman who is seven months’ pregnant were uninjured after a head-on collision on Highway 15 near the intersection of Lower Myrick Road on Tuesday night.
The two-vehicle crash occurred around 9 p.m., and volunteers from Glade, M&M and Powers responded along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. The expectant mother was traveling south in Ford Focus and the NEJ players were headed north on Highway 15, according to reports.
The soon-to-be mom sneezed and swerved into the lane the teens were driving, witnesses said. When she tried to correct her path, the teens swerved in the same direction, and the two vehicles collided. The teenagers were able to get out of the vehicle and only the driver suffered minor injuries. He declined transportation to the hospital. The expectant mother was entrapped in the vehicle and waited for emergency personnel to help her out of the car.
She was transported by EMServ ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center for evaluation of her and her unborn child. Family members said she was OK, and she was grateful for all of the help from emergency services on the scene.
