A pregnant woman was caught in the crossfire when two men got into a shootout in the parking lot of Southern Hens in Moselle on Friday evening, sources with knowledge of the incident reported.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, EMServ Ambulance and volunteer firefighters were called to the business around 6:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired and a woman who is seven months pregnant being shot in the head.
The woman, identified as Nykia White, was reportedly in the passenger’s seat of a car with a man when another man in a car beside them exchanged words, then gunfire. Both men, who have not been identified, will face felony charges.
White was transported to Forrest General Hospital, where her condition and the condition of her baby is not known.
Look for more details in Wednesday’s print edition.
