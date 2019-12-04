Kiwanis Club of Laurel members, with a little help from community services and the Jones County Adult Detention Center inmates, set up shop Tuesday at the YWCO in preparation for its 64th consecutive all-you-can-eat pancake buffet.
Kiwanis Pancake Day is set for Saturday, when ticket holders can visit the YWCO at 428 West Oak St. or First Baptist Church at 607 West Fifth St. in downtown Laurel.
Kiwanis members and volunteers will sling pancakes, made with a massive restaurant-style stainless steel grill, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at both locations. Tickets cost $6 pre-purchased and $7 at the door.
“The proceeds do several things,” said Kiwanis Club member Lowell Howell. “Every high school in the county gets three scholarships for college, and we buy every third-grader in the county flash cards for multiplication and division.”
Last year, 3,700 people showed up for Kiwanis Pancake Day.
“We’re looking for another way to give back, so we went with flash cards,” Howell said. “We have Coke, coffee, milk and all that.”
The Kiwanis Club of Laurel meets most Wednesdays at noon at the Laurel Country Club. Prospective members are invited to attend and learn more about the club’s philanthropy.
Pancake day will lead into the annual Sertoma Club of Laurel Christmas parade in downtown Laurel, which will roll at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.