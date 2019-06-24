New Mississippi voters hoping to cast a ballot in the upcoming Aug. 6 primary election have two weeks to complete and return their voter registration applications.
Mississippians who are already registered to vote, but have recently moved or changed their name, must update their registration information in order to cast a ballot in the correct precinct on primary Election Day.
Mississippi’s registration deadline is Monday, July 8. Circuit clerks’ offices will be open on Saturday, July 6 from 8 a.m. until noon, and until 5 p.m. on Monday, July 8, to accept in-person applications and to receive applications sent by mail, which must have a postmark date of no later than July 8.
Additionally, absentee voting began Monday in all counties. Voters may cast an absentee ballot in Mississippi if they are away from their county of residence on Primary Election Day, temporarily or permanently disabled, over 65, and for a number of other reasons.
“Circuit clerks across the state were ready to begin absentee voting today,” Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said on Monday. “We are encouraging all Mississippians to send in their voter registration applications and prepare to absentee vote or vote on Election Day. If our overseas military can take the time to cast their vote while fighting for our freedoms, we can take a couple of minutes to get in our truck and cast a vote here too.”
A downloadable registration application, which should be mailed or delivered to the circuit clerk in the county in which the voter resides, is accessible on Y’all Vote, www.yallvote.sos.ms.gov, the Secretary of State’s online voter information center.
An individual is eligible to register to vote if he or she is at least 18 years old or will be 18 years old by Nov. 5, is a Mississippi resident, has not been convicted in a Mississippi court of a disenfranchising crime; and has not been adjudicated as mentally incompetent. Mississippi currently has more than 1.8 million active registered voters.
For more information about registering to vote for the first time in Mississippi or changing an address or name as a previously-existing active registered Mississippi voter, visit the Secretary of State’s website or call the Elections Division at 601-576-2550.
