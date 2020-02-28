On Friday morning, Laurel Magnet School of the Arts Principal Kiana Pendleton got quite a surprise.
Faculty and the student body gathered in the auditorium for a Black History Month presentation. When Pendleton was invited onto the stage, Superintendent Toy Watts shocked her by announcing she’d been chosen by the Mississippi Department of Education as a finalist for the Fourth Congressional District’s Mississippi Administrator of the Year.
“It’s all because of you guys,” Pendleton tearfully told the student body. “I love you all. You all just keep up the good work. I’m super proud of you all. … I am just floored.”
Just outside, Pendleton told media she was “surprised and overwhelmed” after not expecting the decision.
“It’s a great feeling,” she said. “I’ve worked hard here. It’s because of my teachers and my babies that this happened. I had no idea. I submitted my application … I did my best.”
“I think it’s amazing, it’s exciting to have someone representing Laurel and the Fourth Congressional District. … When she came here, she took this school to a level it’s never been.”
A press release from the Laurel School District said Pendleton was picked for her outstanding leadership and dedicated service.
The Mississippi Administrator of the Year program honors an administrator demonstrating the ability to inspire others with “exemplary leadership practices” and is an active community member. The recipient will get a chance to share expertise through presentations, professional development and other activities throughout the state.
“Dr. Pendleton thinks outside the box and does everything in grand fashion,” Watts said. “I’m grateful for her leadership and her ability to create a unique learning environment that is fun and engaging for students.”
Pendleton, with the help from students, staff and the community, moved the school from a B to an A on the 2018-19 state testing results, the highest rating the school has seen on the state’s accountability model in more than a decade.
Pendleton began her career in education as an America Reads tutor in Jackson. Before coming to Laurel in 2018, she was a teacher, interventionist and district reading specialist.
“I love working in education, because I love being a small piece of the puzzle when it comes to educating the children in Mississippi,” Pendleton said. “Education is my passion, and when you love what you do every day, you’re more likely to make a positive impact.
