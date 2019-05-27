Laurel man gets 5 years for molesting 12-year-old relative
A Laurel man who admitted to fondling a young family member will be behind bars for the next few years.
Jeffrey Allen Walley, 37, was ordered to serve five years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to sexual battery of a 12-year-old girl.
Assistant District Attorney Dennis Bisnette described what happened at the residence on West 20th Street back in March 2018, based on the report by Investigator Michael Reaves of the Laurel Police Department.
Walley, who is a relative of the residents, was in the house with the young girl and her brother one night. The three of them were watching TV when Walley “put a blanket” over his legs and the girl’s legs. Something about the situation “seemed strange” to the boy, Bisnette said, “so he sent a text message to the mother, who was in the residence.”
The mother then called the girl back to where she was to ask what was going on, Bisnette continued, and she told her mother that Walley had been touching her between her legs. She also told her mother that, on the night before, Walley had “attempted to pull down her underwear” and he “forced her to touch his privates.”
When Judge Dal Williamson asked Walley if the allegations were true, he said, “Yes, your honor.”
“I’m sorry for what I did,” Walley said, adding, “Since then, I’ve accepted Christ.”
Williamson said he prays that Walley’s life is headed in the right direction, “but there are consequences for wrongful actions. There’s a penalty you have to pay. The one who pays the highest price, unfortunately, is the victim.”
Sexual battery, under the section Walley was charged with, carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison. That charge means there was penetration. In addition to the five years he was ordered to serve in prison, he will also have to spend five years on post-release supervision under MDOC, pay court fees and fines of $2,417.50 and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
The five years he was sentenced to will have to be served day-for-day, with no chance for early release, since it is a sex crime. Walley was represented by public defender Patrick Pacific.
The girl’s parents were in agreement with the sentence, Bisnette told the court, and they signed an affidavit saying so.
Williamson said he would go along with the sentence because the parents agreed with it and because it was Walley’s only felony.
