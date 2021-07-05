‘We will have a fair this year’
A private company is taking over food service for Jones County inmates, which should save money for taxpayers and ease the burden on corrections officers, Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
Tiger Food Services, based in Jonesboro, Ark., will provide meals for $1.08 each — down from the current $1.13-$1.22 cost now — a representative for the company told the Jones County Board of Supervisors.
But the biggest advantage of the private company, Berlin told the board, is that it will handle all of the food management, which will free up his correction staff to handle more duties related to keeping inmates secure. Tiger Food handles similar services in 16 states, so it can buy in bulk and offer lower prices, a company representative told the board. There’s a dietician on staff to help meet the nutritional needs of inmates. The company manages inventory by ordering food and dealing with invoices and other paperwork related to feeding those incarcerated in the adult and juvenile detention centers — an average of about 200 per day. A representative will visit to make sure things are going well.
The company’s mottos is:
“Tiger Food Services allows your officers to focus on what they were trained to do: Protect and serve. We take care of the rest.”
Board President Johnny Burnett said, “In the long run, it sounds like it could be beneficial. This will take a lot of burden off of y’all.”
The county will be able to get out of the contract if the new service “is not working,” Berlin told the board.
“The transition to a company that has extensive experience in food service operations in corrections facilities and bulk food buying power will save Jones County taxpayers money and improve efficiency,” he said.
In other business, Pam Holifield reported that the Magnolia Center was back in business after taking a hit from the pandemic, which led to the cancellation of several events, including the South Mississippi Fair last fall.
“We will have a fair this year,” she said, “and it’s going to be one of the biggest years ever.”
The fair will be Oct. 22-30. The Magnolia Center hosted a rodeo this past weekend and the Sertoma tee-ball season just ended, she said.
The Fair Commission is looking to recruit volunteer firefighters to assist with parking this year, Holifield said.
Before that, they will need help from the board “patching the pavement” of the parking lot where traffic from people getting the COVID-19 vaccinations for weeks increased wear and tear, she said. They’re also looking to recoup revenue that was lost from events that couldn’t be hosted there over the last year, depending on what federal guidelines allow.
In another matter, Jones College is getting parking lot repairs from low-bidder Walters Construction at a cost of $206,367.57.
The board also agreed to renew county workers’ insurance with Clayton E. Johnson
Insurance, and there will be “no increase in premiums” despite an “expected increase in claims,” representative Jamie Taylor told the board. Fighting
COVID-19 was “very expensive” for insurance companies across the country, she said, noting that a single claim for one Jones County employee was almost $300,000. The sheriff's department entered into an agreement with South Central Regional Medical Center to provide inmate medical services.
In other business, engineer Wiley Pickering reported that there are nine structures in the county that are in a floodplain but not in compliance with new MEMA requirements for flood insurance. All of the structures are outbuildings, not residences. Pickering said he is working with the owners to get the matter “peacefully resolved” before fines begin being implemented.
Margaret Jones of the Hatten Water Association asked supervisors for help with the water system, which was installed in 1971 and “has had no proper upgrades” since then, she said. Burnett old her that the board has no control over community water systems. He suggested that they apply for a grant or possibly “raise rates a little” to cover the cost of a loan to get upgrades.
Officials with the South Mississippi Planning and Development District reported that the board’s annual contribution of $77,833 got a return of $2.1 million in services in the areas of working with seniors, workforce development and youth programs.
“Thank you for the money you put back in Jones County,” Burnett said. “Y’all do a great job.”
The board also approved ad valorem tax exemptions for Howard Industries, Dunn Roadbuilders, Wayne Farms and Laurel Machine and Foundry Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.