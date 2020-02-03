New construction, increased interest has ‘business booming’ at Ellisville complex
•
David Merchant Park, just outside the city limits of Ellisville, has been a hosting site for recreational activities in Jones County for more than 50 years. Due to increased demand for more youth activities and the board of directors’ commitment to providing equal opportunities for all participants, business at Merchant Park has been booming, and the future looks brighter than ever, organizers said.
On most days, those driving by can see different construction projects taking place at the park. Plans are under way to add new fencing for two baseball/softball fields, and additional parking is expected to be available before April, when the first pitch of the spring season is thrown.
County Parks and Recreation Director Steve Graves said the park’s recent facelift is a direct result of the communities’ increased interest in participation and the board’s desire to keep that trend headed in the right direction.
“This place has really, really picked up,” said Graves. “Between softball and baseball, we’ve got just about 600 kids competing in the spring. And softball is even bigger in the fall because all the high school girls are free to come play as well.”
Graves, who has been the director for nine years, said the heightened success began roughly three years ago, when he was approached by locals who wanted to begin leagues that would provide all kids an equal opportunity to play.
“I told them up front that there wouldn’t be any politics involved with the way we run things,” said Graves. “We’re all about every kid down here, not just a select few. They said that’s why they wanted to come. As long as we’re doing right by the kids, I’ll support this thing in every way I can.”
The park hosts USSSA recreational leagues for youth of all age groups in baseball, and the softball teams are franchised by both USSSA and Dixie Youth Softball. Parity can be seen in each team at all levels, allowing the children an equal chance to compete and win.
Most of the youth who compete at Merchant Park, especially in softball, go on to compete on the junior high and high school levels at local schools.
“What we have here helps prepare the kids to compete on those higher levels,” said Graves. “They learn the fundamentals of the game and how to compete, and it builds a foundation for other coaches to expand on.”
Most importantly, said Graves, the activities at Merchant Park are helping get the exercise needed for healthy and productive lifestyles.
“In the end, that’s the main goal,” Graves said. “We want to keep them active and help mold them into productive citizens in our community.”
