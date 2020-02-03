Moselle Elementary is one of four schools in the state to receive a Healthy School Award from the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation.
Other winning schools include DeLisle Elementary School (Pass Christian School District) and St. Martin High School (Jackson County School District), all receiving Healthy School Awards. All will receive $25,000 for their respective wellness programs. Gilmer McLaurin Elementary School (Natchez-Adams School District) was selected “The Healthiest School in Mississippi” and will receive $50,000 to enhance its wellness programs.
The Healthy School Awards are judged by an independent panel of state leaders in education and youth services. The judges for the 2020 Healthy School Awards were Dr. Ira E. Murray (president and CEO, United Way of the Capital Area) and Dr. Aleshia Hall-Campbell (executive director, Institute of Child Nutrition).
“The Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation Healthy School Awards Program is setting the bar for what a 21st century learning environment should be for Mississippi’s children,” said Foundation President Sheila Grogan. “When schools create cultures of health and well-being, it encourages healthy behaviors among school personnel, students and the community at large.”
The Healthy School Awards Program is also supported by the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents, which has provided a platform to promote the program statewide and to acknowledge winning schools during its annual conferences.
Each winning school will host a Healthy School Awards Celebration Day to publicly recognize their achievements in creating a healthy school environment.
The Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation’s Healthy School Awards Program recognizes and rewards public schools with health policies and programs that promote healthy eating, physical activity, staff wellness, tobacco-free lifestyles among students and staff, and parental and community involvement. The criteria is based on state and national school health standards. The goal of these awards is to motivate Mississippi schools as they create and maintain healthy school environments. Healthy schools help students achieve full academic potential and support them in developing lifelong healthy behaviors.
The Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation provides targeted grant funding throughout the state, focusing on interests related to health programs for schools and communities. In addition to the Healthy School Awards Program, the Foundation honors Mississippi’s municipalities working to be healthy places to live, work and play with the annual Healthy Hometown Awards Program. These awards programs are just two of many grant-based initiatives supported by the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation. Learn more at www.healthiermississippi.org.
