Paving began Thursday on 13th Avenue and progress is being made on 5th Avenue, the City Council was told in Tuesday evening’s regular meeting.
“You’re going to see a lot of things coming together in the next two or three weeks,” said Brent Quick of Neel-Schaffer.
The paving of 5th isn’t likely to be complete by the end of the year, he said, but it will be close.
The council accepted the lone bid of $89,000 from Meridian-based Norman Enterprises, Inc., to replace the roof that was hit by the tornado that struck the city last December. The city’s claims from that twister have surpassed $1 million, so the city can expect an increase in insurance premiums the next time that goes up for bid, Mayor Johnny Magee said.
The council also approved the Laurel Fire Department’s purchase of a 2020 Dodge Ram crew-cab 4x4 to replace a wrecked 2019 model. The cost of $29,853, which includes light bars, is being covered by insurance.
Travel expenses were also OK’d for clerks to attend an education workshop in Jackson in December and for all elected city officials and clerks to attend the Mississippi Municipal League’s Mid-Winter Conference in Jackson in January.
The council also heard complaints from ex-city official Linda Walton about debris not being picked up, overgrown properties and various code enforcement inconsistencies near her North Laurel home. That was during the Citizens’ Forum, in which officials listen but don’t respond.
With council members Stacy Comegys and Grace Amos absent, the council agreed unanimously to set Dec. 5 as a hearing date for the owners of the following properties that the Inspection Department have deemed to be a menace to the public health and safety:
• 207 West 15th St., Casa Porca LLC;
• Vacant lot between North 8th-9th avenues, Mitchell Asmar Jr.;
• 515 Van Buren St., Light Horse Investments/Long Land Investments, Inc.;
• 1112 North 13th Ave., Long Land Investments/Merritt Inc.
The council agreed unanimously to have the city clean the following properties that have been deemed a menace to the public health and safety and charge the owners with the cost:
• 16 Marion Dr., Eric Johnson;
• 1234 South 17th Ave., Vincent and Sylvester Witherspoon;
• 811 West Dr., Faye Crutchens, trustee
The council also OK’d lot-cleaning assessments of three properties at costs of $425, $180 and $172.50.
In the previous meeting, the council agreed unanimously to set Nov. 17 as a hearing date for the owners of the following properties that the Inspection Department have deemed to be a menace to the public health and safety:
• 2816 North 7th Ave., Max Myrick;
• 1512 Lee St., JP Morgan Chase Bank;
• Lot south of 604 Sandy T. Gavin Ave., L&E Properties;
• 1119 Martin Luther King Jr Ave., Rickey Divore;
• 1709 South 11th Ave., Edwin T. Benton;
• 1519 Airport Dr., Joe H. Morgan.
At that meeting, the council agreed unanimously to have the city clean the following properties that have been deemed a menace to the public health and safety and charge the owners with the cost:
• 308 North 12th Ave., The Hudson Group LLC;
• 479 South 14th Ave., Linda Holder;
• 611 North 14th Ave., Cardinal Management Group LLC
Lot-cleaning assessments of 14 properties ranging from $120 to $300 were also approved.
Laurel Police Department training officer David Grasha also got the green light to attend the Safariland Training Group Conference in Troy, Ala., this month.
