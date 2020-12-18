By Jack Hammett
It’s been one year since a tornado cut a piece from the heart of Laurel.
On Dec. 16, 2019, the EF-2 storm drove through the center of the city, wiping out at least two businesses and leading to the demolition of others. It was part of a tornado outbreak that endangered parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the series of storms that followed, the City Beautiful and its neighboring communities on a path to Sandersville are still recovering.
About 135 structures were damaged, said Paul Sheffield, director of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center. Harold Russell, superintendent of the city’s inspection department, said one business, Trustmark Bank off 16th Avenue, was destroyed in the storm. Nearby, Piggly Wiggly had part of its roof torn off; in the avenues, numerous houses were damaged, with one being torn down later, having been damaged beyond repair. Pine Belt Credit, which was up and running in a few days at another office, is slowly being rebuilt. City property took an estimated financial hit of $300,000, which doesn’t account for private property.
Laurel tornado, Dec. 16
Rating: EF-3
Maximum wind speed: 140 mph
Damage path length: 61.3 miles,
from 2 miles southwest of Laurel (5:59 p.m.) to
Hinton, Ala. (7:16 p.m.)
Summary from National Weather Service:
It touched down over the Hesler-Noble airfield and quickly moved northeast across Hillcrest Drive and into downtown Laurel, producing a continuous path of snapped and uprooted trees, broken tree limbs and minor structural damage to homes and businesses. As it crossed N. 16th Avenue, it produced more significant damage to several businesses, briefly lifting the roof of the Super 8 motel, collapsing portions of a small strip mall and standalone office building, and causing damage to the exterior and roofing of the Piggly Wiggly. A semi-truck and flatbed trailer carrying automobiles was also overturned. The tornado continued to damage or blow down trees as it passed through the neighborhoods and then warehouse district of downtown, with several trees falling onto and damaging homes and cars. Nora Davis Magnet School sustained heavy roof damage and a nearby home lost its entire roof and carport as the tornado crossed Interstate 59 and moved east of Laurel. It was in this area that the most intense damage occurred and was rated at EF3. A few electrical transmission trusses were collapsed, and the Wade Services manufacturing plant off Eastview Drive took a direct hit and experienced a total collapse of its structures. The tornado remained east of Highway 11 as it crossed through Erata and Sandersville, causing a continuous path of damage and uprooted trees. It briefly passed through the far northwestern corner of Wayne County northwest of Eucutta and then crossed into southern Clarke County near County road 230. Damage to many trees and a few homes occurred as it continued northeast across Highway 45 and into Alabama where Highway 18 meets the state line near Hinton, Ala. Two mobile homes in southern Clarke County were rolled and severely damaged, and two single family homes in the county experienced severe roof damage. Residents in both mobile homes received advance warning of the tornado and were able to shelter in another location before it hit. The tornado continued into Alabama before it dissipated.
Most of the damage done this time last year was classified as “minor to major,” whereas Soso was devastated with major destruction in the EF-4 twister that hit it just a few months later. Debris from the December tornado lingered around Laurel for several months, scattered on the roadside or hanging from power lines. Loose tin is still visible in limbs above a blue roof here and there, and large trees are still down in yards and on city property.
There’s no way to know what the next severe weather seasons will bring in the spring and fall, Sheffield said.
“I told several people that our year started in December, when that tornado hit,” he said. “That’s what started 2020. Jokingly, I tell people we have two seasons: hurricane season and severe weather season. We can just about have a tornado every month of the year.”
As of Nov. 30, hurricane season is over. All the EOC can do now is plan. This year, Sheffield said, they’ll be more ready. A long-term recovery committee called Restore Jones County took shape in May after two years of coming together.
“You learn something new with every disaster,” Sheiffield said. “When the sun is shining, people think we just sit around. But those are the times we’re preparing.”
Restore Jones County will be able to assess whether homeowners can receive assistance with repairs and recovery, especially in cases where they’re not receiving federal help. Laurel and Sandersville were ineligible for federal aid because the damage fell beneath the threshold for it. Businesses and residents were left to take care of the mess themselves last year.
Nora Davis Magnet School was among the hardest-hit structures that night. Debris could be seen strewn across the campus and into a nearby electrical substation. The damage delayed the Laurel School District’s plans for a Family Interactive Center, which was pushed back indefinitely after the storm.
Cleanup and repairs were expected to move ahead slowly. But the hits kept coming: the Laurel Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from the school’s gym in April. The district had been using the space for storage after the tornado, and someone had apparently ignited a pile of boxes containing books.
Vandals also were believed to have clogged sinks to flood another building. Doors and windows had to be boarded up.
“We’re really disappointed that someone would do something like this,” Laurel School District Spokeswoman Lacey Walters-Slay said. “As a district, we were beginning to make progress from the December tornado. Now that little bit of progress has been set back.”
Walters-Slay wrote in a press release that repairs on the Nora Davis campus have been slower than expected in the wake of the vandalism and COVID-19 pandemic.
“However, we are finally seeing development,” she wrote.
The school board hired Dale Bailey, an architectural firm, to head up the process, starting at both the literal and proverbial drawing board. Laurel High School alum Neil Polen will serve as the project architect.
When all is done, Nora Davis will become an elementary school for second-, third- and fourth-graders.
“We look forward to seeing the project move along, and having a beautifully restored school for the children of Laurel,” the press release finishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.