South Central Regional Medical Center and the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, along with the Jones County and Laurel school districts, introduced the 2023-24 Project SEARCH class that is being hosted by SCRMC.

Students of the program include Jimena Martinez of West Jones, Zachary Evans of Laurel High, Conner Hurtt of Northeast Jones, Dailand Snow of West Jones and Dequandra White of Laurel High. Melanie Follis and Billy Jones are program instructors.

scrmc project search

