Mississippi Power customers can help their neighbors this holiday season by participating in Project SHARE.
The program assists the elderly, handicapped, medically disabled and others in need who are having difficulty paying their electric bill. Once a customer enrolls in Project SHARE, their designated contribution will be added to their monthly bill.
“South Mississippi residents are incredibly generous, especially during the holiday season,” Mississippi Power Community Development and Corporate Giving Manager Steven Dick said. “Since its inception in 2002, Project SHARE has collected more than $2.1 million through donations made by customers and Mississippi Power employees.”
Any Mississippi Power customer with a demonstrated financial need may be eligible to apply for Project SHARE by calling toll-free 855-847-0555 to speak with a representative from Catholic Charities. The customer will be direct- ed to a representative, who will set an appointment for the customer to provide documentation to determine the level of need.
Eligible customers may receive up to $300 annually in assistance. To help customers manage their energy usage this winter, Mississippi Power offers these tips:
- Set your thermostat to 68° F or lower.
- Use your ceiling fan on low speed, in a clockwise direction, to force the warm air from the ceiling down to the living space.
- Open your blinds and curtains during daylight hours to help heat your home.
- Set your water heater thermostat to 120° F.
- Seal air leaks. Air leaks are one of the greatest sources of energy loss in homes.
- Avoid using large appliances – dishwasher, washing machine and dryer – during the early morning hours or late at night.
For additional ways to save, visit Mississippi Power’s website. Now in its 96th year of operations, Mississippi Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), produces safe, reliable and affordable energy for nearly 191,000 customers in 23 southeast Mississippi counties.
Mississippi Power recently was a recipient of the Community Partner Impact Award from the Center for Energy Workforce Development for its innovative and ongoing efforts to build a diverse workforce.
