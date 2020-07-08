Council overrides commission to give black businessman a chance
A proposed police reform policy was postponed pending further review by the Public Safety Committee, the Laurel City Council unanimously agreed on Tuesday evening.
Tony Thaxton, who was narrowly re-elected president of the council at the beginning of the meeting, said he was concerned that the ordinance proposed by Councilman Stacy Comegys isn’t legal. He explained the form of government in the city — with the seven-member council having legislative authority and the mayor having executive authority.
“I have real concerns about the separation of powers,” Thaxton said. “We’d be telling the police department what they can and can’t do … and I don’t believe we have the authority to do that.”
He suggested that the council’s Public Safety Committee “flesh out ideas” about the proposal in their next meeting. The rest of the council members agreed, including Comegys.
“It’s a very significant item, and I want to make sure we do it right,” he said.
Comegys said he hopes to have the ordinance back before the council at its next meeting, on July 21.
The proposal calls for police officers to be trained to use “de-escalation techniques to gain voluntary compliance” in an effort to “minimize use of physical force” and calls for all physical encounters that result in a suspect being hospitalized to be reviewed by the Public Safety Committee and the City Council. It specifically prohibits officers from “placing their knee, foot or body weight on the neck of a suspect.” The proposal also calls for more oversight of “no-knock warrants” and for officers to intercede when a co-worker uses unnecessary force. The goal is to “prevent or hopefully deter any problems,” Comegys said at the agenda-setting meeting last week. Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department addressed Comegys’ concerns point-by-point in that meeting.
A handful of residents spoke about the need for police reform during the Citizens’ Forum, which is a part of each meeting in which the mayor and council listen but don’t interact with the speakers or take any action on their comments.
At the beginning of the meeting, Councilman George Carmichael nominated Thaxton to continue serving as council president. He said Thaxton “promotes unity” within the council, and when the council interacts with residents of the community and with Mayor Johnny Magee.
Councilman Anthony Page nominated Comegys for president. Councilmen Jason Capers, Carmichael, Tony Wheat and Thaxton voted to keep Thaxton as president, giving him the majority.
Wheat nominated Carmichael as vice president of the council. Councilwoman Grace Amos then nominated Comegys for that position, too, but the same four — Capers, Carmichael, Thaxton and Wheat — voted for Carmichael, giving him the majority.
Last year, Thaxton and Capers were voted into the two leadership positions unanimously.
1st Ave. housing plan
gets council approval
The agenda item that took up the most time was an appeal hearing after the Planning Commission denied Tracy House a zoning variance to construct multi-family housing at 1st Avenue and West 23rd Street. Carmichael went to bat for him, offering an impassioned plea to the council.
“I was disappointed that the Planning Commission voted this down,” he said. “This is a blighted area … this is what the unrest in our country is about. There are already apartments in the area and this man is not allowed to develop there.
“I don’t understand what the difference is except he is a man of color and he has had some problems in his past.”
House now has a successful trucking company and a good track record in construction, Carmichael said. Building new apartments there is giving House a “chance to do something viable to help the city instead of something illegal to destroy the community.”
“Give an African-American man a chance to develop something where it is desperately needed,” he said.
Michael Gibbs represented House in the hearing, saying that the plan was to build two-bedroom apartments “that would bring tax money to the city and provide good housing for those in need.” The apartments would be for “all people — black, white, Mexican” and he said that the city Inspection Department has “never had a problem” with his work refurbishing houses.
Thaxton said that he usually defers to the Planning Commission’s recommendations to the council because the members of that body study all of the plans and circumstances. Magee said that the commission was “leaning toward approving” the variance, but House was a no-show at the meeting and there were two petitioners against it, so they won out.
It was later learned that there may have been a scheduling conflict, and it was unclear whose fault it was.
House is a “small-business owner who had to roll up his sleeves and go to Oklahoma to help his business,” Carmichael said.
Upon learning all of that, Wheat called for a vote and the council unanimously agreed to grant the variance and allow House to build the apartments and many in the audience erupted in applause.
The council also granted a zoning exception to David Gomez to operate an auto-repair shop at 967 South 13th Ave., as recommended by the Planning Commission. He had 30 days to get the area in compliance with the requirements, and that time runs out at the end of this week.
“He’s sending me photos right now to show the work they’re doing,” said Harold Russell, head of the Inspection Department.
$5M bond for repairs
in city proceeding
Troy Johnston of the Butler-Snow law firm in Jackson was at the meeting to give an update on the progress of a bond issue for up to $5 million for the city to improve and replace the water and sewer system. That is in keeping with the plan to do necessary work under the streets before repaving them, Thaxton said.
Johnston said no petitions were filed against the bond issue, so it is proceeding, with tax-exempt bonds expected to be sold later this month. The money can be repaid over 30 years and water/sewer revenue will be used to pay for it, not tax money, he emphasized.
“Can we use this money to improve streets?” Magee asked with a smile.
“No, sir,” Johnston said.
Magee was referring to common criticism that the city isn’t using all of its money to repave streets, but money that comes from grants or is earmarked for other projects can’t be used for anything except what it’s designated for. To do otherwise would be illegal, he has said.
The bid to replace the bridge on Iris Drive will go out this month, Magee said. Capers noted that the delay has been due to meeting federal requirements. Magee also thanked state Sen. Juan Barnett (D-Heidelberg) for securing $650,000 for the city to work on flooding on Brown Street and $100,000 each to help with the paving of 5th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
