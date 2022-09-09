Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Robert Little provided “Active Shooter Response” training for East Jasper School District officials at Heidelberg High School. “Thank you to the teachers, administrators and staff who allow us to provide this very important training,” Sheriff Randy Johnson said. “We will always strive to protect and serve Jasper County and our school systems.”
