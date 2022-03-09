Sidney Barron didn’t make the most of his second chance.
The 57-year-old Laurel man was back behind bars, arrested for possession of methamphetamine, within hours after getting a stern warning from Judge Dal Williamson and released from the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
The frequent guest at the “Berlin Inn” was picked up on Feb. 28 after the judge issued a bench warrant for Barron’s arrest after he failed to show in court for a Feb. 25 status hearing on his case.
Barron was back before the judge last Thursday morning, where Williamson warned him to comply with the court’s orders or he’d be back in jail. By 7 p.m. that evening, he was.
Deputy James Bell of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department pulled Barron over at the Dollar General in the Calhoun Community after the Chevrolet truck swerved onto the shoulder of Highway 84 and his passenger wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.
Barron told the deputy that he didn’t have a license, but he did offer his Mississippi Department of Corrections ID card, the report continued. Barron was “acting extremely nervous” and consented to a search of the pickup. That’s when Bell reportedly found two glass pipes and 2.5 grams of meth in an eyeglass case inside the driver’s-side door panel.
Barron admitted the drug and paraphernalia were his, but he “forgot it was there,” according to the report.
He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center again for possession of meth and for a seatbelt violation. His bond was set at $10,000.
This is at least his ninth arrest in Jones County since November 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.