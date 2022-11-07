The Stringer Volunteer Fire Department (745 County Road 10) will host a benefit for Assistant Chief Alan Ervin from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Plates that include a chicken leg quarter, baked beans, bread, a snack cake and drink will cost $10. The proceeds will go toward medical expenses for Ervin, who is battling cancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.