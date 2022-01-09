The Jones County Sheriff's Department has arrested a 14-year-old boy who is a former South Jones High School student after he was accused of making a threat on social media to commit an act of violence at the Ellisville school.
Jones County School District officials and JCSD investigators worked together closely and diligently to investigate the threat. Any threat against a school is deemed to be serious and is handled as such, including to determine if the threat is credible and if others have knowledge or are involved.
The investigation began as a result of a report to Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin from a concerned citizen.
The unidentified 14-year-old boy has been arrested and is being detained at the Jones County Juvenile Detention Facility pending his initial appearance before Judge Wayne Thompson in Jones County Youth Court.
Students, parents, teachers and school staff at South Jones High School are encouraged to continue with their normal school schedules as there in no threat from this former student, JCSD officials said. The identity of the suspect is protected and cannot be released because of his age.
Additional details will be released by the JCSD on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.