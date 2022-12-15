The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating what has been deemed a “suspicious death” of a woman on Schwan Gully Road in the Myrick Community.
Investigators with the JCSD and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are on the scene. Jones County Coroner Burl Hall, EMServ Ambulance Service and M&M Fire & Rescue were at the scene earlier today. Details are limited, but there is no threat to residents in the community related to the matter, JCSD officials said.
Sanford Cochran, 38, resides on that road and is currently in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on an “investigative hold,” according to the jail website, but officials would not comment on whether that was related to the death investigation.
More information will be released as the investigation proceeds, JCSD officials said.
