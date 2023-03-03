Cpl. La-Dean Byrd, left, of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department was presented with a Life Saver Award for his efforts in saving a 3-year-old girl who was choking at a residence on Indian Springs Road on Wednesday, Feb. 28. The toddler was choking on food, unresponsive and not breathing, until Byrd administered first aid. Within two minutes, the child began breathing again, regained a pulse and became responsive. She was transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center for further treatment. “Great job by Cpl. La-Dean Byrd in using his training and experience to save the life of this young girl,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin, right. “We prepare for these critical moments and thankfully there was a great outcome for this child.” (Photo by JCSD)
