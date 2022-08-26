As part of Sheriff Joe Berlin’s Community Engagement Plan, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department has deputies, investigators and advocates assigned to the six county elementary schools from 7-8 a.m. every day. They greet children at the school bus drop-off points, help with unloading kids in the car line drop-off, and help children to their classrooms if needed, and the plan has been popular with parents, teachers, staff and children. Deputy Melisa Kelland is shown walking a young student to class at East Jones Elementary earlier this week.
(Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.