Illegal immigrant accused of firing gun at phone beside victim’s head because she was vaping
•
An illegal immigrant in Jones County was jailed after being accused of pistol-whipping a woman and shooting a cellphone beside her head because she was vaping.
Gonzalo Garcia, 32, was charged with domestic aggravated assault and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center after being taken into custody by deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
They were responding to the report of a shooting at a residence on Albert McCullum Road, near Moselle, late Thursday afternoon.
After arriving, deputies were told that Garcia was intoxicated and became angry when the unidentified woman started smoking a vape after returning home from work that afternoon, according to the report.
Garcia then grabbed a pistol and struck her in the head multiple times, then threw her on the ground, put the phone beside her head and shot it so she couldn’t call 911, the report continued. Garcia also took her keys so she was unable to get away, the woman told deputies.
“She believed Garcia was going to kill her and denied her a way to leave or contact help,” according to the report.
Deputy Cody Pitts took Garcia into custody and returned the woman’s keys to her. The report states that there was another woman and “multiple children” in the residence at the time of the incident.
“Domestic violence incidents are some of the most dangerous calls that we encounter,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We had multiple units respond to this shooting and quickly took the suspect into custody.
“The victim in this incident is being offered assistance by our Victims' Advocate Deputy Priscilla Pitts, who works with domestic violence victims.”
Garcia made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday and Judge Sonny Saul set his bond at $50,000. Sources with knowledge of the case said that the suspect is in the country illegally from Mexico and it was believed that agents from ICE were going to deport him.
