A Laurel woman was killed and 11 passengers who were in the car with her were hurt, including a toddler who suffered severe injuries in a crash at Highway 84 East and Jeff Byrd Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Cecilia Turner, 33, died of her injuries after the 2008 Infiniti G35 she was driving was headed west toward Laurel when a 2008 Toyota Tacoma driven by Aric Armstrong of Diamondhead tried to cross the highway in front of her from Holifield Road to Jeff Byrd Road, according to the report from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The 11 passengers in the Infiniti — ranging in age from 2 to 29 — were all unrestrained and 10 of them were taken to the hospital for what were described as minor injuries. The 2-year-old had serious injuries, MHP reports. Turner did have her seatbelt on, according to the report.
A 14-year-old passenger in the Toyota also had what were described as minor injuries. She and Arrmstrong were restrained.
Look for more information in the next print edition and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.