A Heidelberg man who is accused of driving drunk and crashing is also facing charges for fighting with medical personnel who were trying to treat his injuries.
Richard Jefferson, 26, was charged with DUI-first offense, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after “becoming combative” with EMServ medics in the ambulance after he crashed on Sharon-Sandersville Road on Sunday night, according to the report by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
“Fighting with the very medical personnel who are trying to help you is very strongly discouraged,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “We won't tolerate that behavior at all.”
Jefferson is incarcerated in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
