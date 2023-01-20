Shawn Thrash, 36, of Ellisville has been charged with manslaughter in the December overdose death of 54-year-old Tracy Holifield, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported. Thrash was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Friday to await his initial court appearance. Look for more information in the next edition of the Leader-Call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.