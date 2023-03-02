A father and son were among the three people killed in a head-on collision on Highway 588 on Wednesday afternoon.
Christopher Dewayne Dykes, 38, of Ellisville and son Tristan Dwayne Dykes, 18, of Sandersville were pronounced dead at the scene along with Caden McCardle, 20, of Ellisville. All three were in a Ford F-150 along with 20-year-old Andrew Harvey of Laurel, who suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted by Rescue 7 to Forrest General Hospital. The pickup collided with a Freightliner service truck, driven by 61-year-old Wesley Pitts of Soso, on the highway just west of Buffalo Hill Road.
Ellisville Fire Department personnel responded along with volunteers from South Jones, Southwest Jones and Boggy, along with multiple units from EMServ Ambulance and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, and Deputy Coroner Don Sumrall.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. The highway was shut down for almost four hours for cleanup and while the investigation was being conducted.
