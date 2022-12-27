A fire at a state representative’s house in Ellisville was contained by firefighters from several departments before it could cause too much damage, officials said.
The Ellisville Fire Department and firefighters from 10 volunteer departments responded to the call on East Pine Street on Tuesday morning. Homeowner Donnie Scoggin and his family were home at the time, but they were able to escape without injury.
Flames were in the attic of the two-story home, but firefighters “immediately initiated an offensive fire attack,” said Dana Bumgardner, spokeswoman for the Jones County Fire Council. “Their immediate action and excellent work helped them save 95 percent of the structure.”
Volunteers from Southwest, South Jones, Union, Calhoun, Hebron, Glade, Johnson, Moselle, Ovett and M&M volunteer departments responded to assist EFD. The Ellisville Police Department was also on scene. No injuries were reported.
