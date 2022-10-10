This is National Fire Prevention Week, the Jones County Fire Council reminded residents. Oct. 9-15 is set aside for the 100th year of the annual recognition by the National Fire Prevention Association.
This year’s theme is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”
Homes today burn very quickly, so residents have two minutes or less to safely escape a burning building once the smoke alarm sounds off, fire officials said.
Residents are encouraged to have a planned escape route along with a specified meeting place outside your home, then to practice that plan with their family. Residents should also test their smoke alarms and change the batteries, fire officials said.
To plan a home escape:
• Draw a map of the home showing all doors and windows;
• Find two ways out of each room, making sure that all windows and doors open easily;
• Make sure the home has working smoke alarms;
• Make sure your house/business address number is visible from the street;
• Make sure all residents know how to dial 911
To view an NFPA educational video, visit
