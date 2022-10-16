A 12-year-old girl who was struck by a car in the Hoy Community on Sunday evening has been airlifted to a Jackson hospital, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The girl was at Lone Oak Apartments when she apparently ran out in front of a car and was accidentally struck, witnesses told JCSD officials. The unidentified child was transported to by EMServ Ambulance to a landing zone by Jones Medical on Highway 15 North, then picked up by a helicopter and airlifted to University Medical Center. Her condition was not known.
Volunteer fire and rescue units from Sharon and Shady Grove responded to the scene along with the JCSD. Look for more information as it becomes available.
