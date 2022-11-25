An Ellisville man is facing four felony charges after he pulled a gun on deputies who were responding to a report that he had assaulted his elderly mother on Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Jarvis Adams, 39, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault on an officer and abuse of a vulnerable adult after he was taken into custody at the residence on Mack Brown Road.
Adams is accused of pointing a gun at three deputies and threatening to shoot them after they forced entry into the home, but they were able to de-escalate the situation and convince Adams to drop his weapon and surrender, according to the report.
Family members reported that they were afraid the son had shot and killed his mother, then shot himself, which is why they forced entry into the home.
Adams’ mother had signs of physical abuse, which is why he was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult. Adams was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility and will make his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court this weekend.
Just down the road on Wednesday night, deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance between 30-year-old Dillon Ferguson and his mother when the incident turned into a standoff and a shootout. Ferguson is accused of shooting and injuring reserve deputy Joey Davis before being shot multiple times himself. Davis is at home recovering and Ferguson was in ICU at Forrest General Hospital as of Friday morning.
“Our deputies utilized their training and skills in a highly dangerous and volatile situation to resolve this incident without having to utilize deadly force,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “The danger faced by law enforcement officers is beyond belief these days.”
