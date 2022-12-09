An unidentified man suffered a serious gunshot wound at a residence in the 400 block of Indian Springs Church Road in the Calhoun Community on Friday night, and the incident is being investigated by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
Initial reports indicate that the shooting may have been accidental, but JCSD investigators were interviewing the man who reportedly fired the handgun to get more information. The victim was shot in the torso and transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center with what authorities described as a serious injury.
Volunteer fire and rescue units from Calhoun and Pleasant Ridge also responded to the incident. A Calhoun medical responder rode in with EMServ to assist the paramedic providing emergency care to the victim.
JCSD will provide an update on the status of the investigation on Saturday, spokesman Lance Chancellor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.