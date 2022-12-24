A Hattiesburg man was killed when he crashed a pickup off Highway 11 South near Eastabuchie on Friday afternoon, the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported.
Joe Clayton, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 2005 Ford F150 he was driving left the roadway, crashed into a tree and caught on fire around 3:30 p.m. He was traveling south at the time of the crash, MHP reported.
No other information was available.
