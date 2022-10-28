The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has received a digital fingerprint scanning system and printer as a donation from PROtec Security LLC in Laurel. The integrated biometrics device system allows for remote digital scanning and printing of fingerprints when paired with a laptop computer and printer.
“We greatly appreciate this donation from PROtec, which will allow us to scan and print children’s fingerprints and give the prints to parents,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “The fingerprint-scan results are then deleted from the laptop to ensure confidentiality.”
JCSD staff will begin providing the free service for parents in the coming days as staff members are trained in the system.
“We encourage parents to keep their child’s fingerprints and vital identification information so that should they ever be needed, they will be readily available,” Berlin said. “It is our hope that they are never needed to identify a missing child or, God forbid, a deceased individual.”
The digital-fingerprinting system will be in service for use at various community and civic events and requires parental consent.
