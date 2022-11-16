The Jones County Sheriff’s Department recognized two deputies “for their hard work and dedication to the residents of Jones County,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. Deputy Darren McCraw was selected as Employee of the Month for September, and Deputy David Coleman was selected as Employee of the Month for October. Coleman retired from the department this week and was presented his award. “We are blessed to have personnel who work hard, are dedicated to their duty and put their lives on the line in service to the residents of and visitors to Jones County,” Berlin said. “We are proud to recognize Deputy McCraw and Deputy Coleman for their exceptional service.”
