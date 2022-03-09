Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies, including a K9, helped take a bite out of crime Tuesday when two high-speed pursuits in a span of less than three hours led to the arrests of four people.
A green SUV was approaching a “safety checkpoint” at the intersection of Glade-Paulding and Tom Windham roads just after 1 p.m. when the vehicle accelerated and the driver “steered toward” deputies in “an attempt to strike us,” according to the report by Sgt. Derick Knight.
The vehicle then sped up and deputies gave chase in their vehicles. The suspect ran one vehicle off the road and almost hit jogger Joey Decuir, who recently retired from the Laurel Police Department, on Slaughter Pen Road before turning back toward Laurel and crashing into a grassy area near Tallahala Creek at a convenience store on Highway 15 South.
The suspects got out of the vehicle and the driver went to the passenger’s side “attempting to hide something or retrieve something,” the report continued. Knight approached the SUV with K9 Oblix by his side.
“I could see that the rear passenger side occupant was attempting to hide something or reach for something underneath the seat near the floorboard area,” Knight wrote, so he ordered him “several times” to show his hands. The driver also had his hands in his pockets and refused to show them, Knight added.
“Due to the negligent disregard” that had been shown for the deputies’ lives and the possibility that the suspect was “reaching for a firearm or another type of weapon,” Knight — who was alone and “outnumbered” — made the decision to deploy his K9.
Oblix bit suspect Brandon Polk, 22, of Ellisville on the leg and then Knight took driver Mekail Thomas, 31, of Ellisville to the ground after he failed to comply with orders, according to the report.
Polk was fighting with Oblix “in an attempt to harm him” so the K9 “bit him several times on the upper leg and thigh area and the lower leg area due to him fighting,” according to the report.
Both suspects were taken into custody without further incident and Knight called an ambulance to transport Polk to the hospital to get his dog-bite wounds tended to and was then taken to the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
JCSD narcotics agents arrived and took over the investigation, seizing “a large amount” of cash, the report concluded.
Thomas was charged with felony fleeing, DUI-other, simple assault on a police officer, no insurance and four seatbelt violations for him and his three passengers.
Polk was charged with resisting arrest and failure to comply with commands by deputies. The two other men in the vehicle were detained on an investigative hold by JCSD narcotics investigators.
Just after 3:15 p.m., the same deputies were working another safety checkpoint at the intersection of Lower Myrick Road and Triangle Drive when a driver attempted to elude the checkpoint.
Melody Lewis, 24, of Buckatunna led deputies on a pursuit down Triangle Drive, Glade-Dummy Line Road, Highway 15 South and eventually onto Blondie Road before pulling into the driveway of a residence and running into the home. Passenger Kalyn Jones, 21, of Laurel stopped on the front porch. Jones attempted to stop deputies from entering the residence and from arresting Lewis, according to the report. She was arrested and charged with interference with duties of police and disorderly conduct.
Knight then went into the residence and saw Lewis sitting in a chair next to the homeowner. When he attempted to arrest her, she “pulled away” and “refused to place her hands behind her back,” according to the report. Knight had to “forcefully” cuff her as she “continued to pull away” and curse at deputies, he wrote.
Two Diazepam tablets were discovered inside the car Lewis was driving and she admitted to taking the prescription drug prior to the pursuit, according to the report. She had “dilated and bloodshot eyes and was extremely irate and jittery,” according to the report.
Lewis was arrested and charged with DUI-other, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, failure to yield to blue lights, reckless driving, no insurance, no license and seatbelt violation. In addition, she had an outstanding warrant for failure to comply issued by the Ellisville Police Department.
The homeowner whose residence Lewis and Jones fled to advised he did not want them on his property.
JCSD deputies Knight, Chase Smith and James Smith were working a Special Traffic Enforcement Program overtime detail at the time of the pursuits. STEP overtime details are funded through a grant from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.
"Great job by Sergeant Derick Knight with K9 Oblix, Deputy Chase Smith and Deputy James Smith during these two pursuits," Sheriff Joe Berlin said.
