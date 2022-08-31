The Jones County Sheriff’s Department hit a milestone Wednesday when the 300th “Most Wanted” arrest was made with tips from the public to JCSD and Jones County Crime Stoppers.
The JCSD website at www.jonesso.com lists “Most Wanted” individuals and the department regularly shares those individuals wanted status with news media outlets.
“This is a major milestone which has been set since our website went live on March 5, 2022,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Sgt. Lance Williams and the Court Services Division deputies under his command have worked diligently to make arrests and bring these wanted individuals to justice.”
The JCSD “Most Wanted” list may be directly accessed at https://www.jonesso.com/wanted.php.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of JCSD “Most Wanted” individuals can call 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.