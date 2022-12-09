Taylor Williams, 22, is in critical but stable condition after suffering a serious gunshot wound in what is believed to be an accidental shooting at a residence in the 400 block of Indian Springs Church Road in the Calhoun Community on Friday night.
Williams was showing a 9mm handgun to his brother Robert Carter, 25, and Carter held the weapon — not aware it was loaded — when he accidentally fired a shot into his brother’s torso, Investigator Abraham McKenzie of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.
Williams was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Forrest General Hospital, where he was in ICU in critical but stable condition as of Saturday morning.
Volunteer fire and rescue units from Calhoun and Pleasant Ridge responded along with multiple JCSD units, and a Calhoun medical responder rode in with EMServ to assist the paramedic providing emergency care to the victim.
No charges have been filed in the case, McKenzie said, but his report from the investigation will be turned over to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, and the DA will present the case to the grand jury.
