A Jones County man may get to spend his retirement-age years behind bars after being accused of having sex with a young family member.
Raymond Scott, 67, was charged with sexual battery and taken into custody late Monday morning after a young girl gave details about what he did to her to a child specialist who said she was telling the truth.
The incident was first reported to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department in January, said Sgt. J.D. Carter, who is investigating the case. From there, the girl was scheduled to see a forensic interviewer on the coast.
“We went through that process, and she disclosed details to the specialist … and that led to the charges,” Carter said.
The girl, who is a young teenager now, said that the incident took place a few years ago, when she was around 8 years old. It’s not unusual for it to take that much time for a victim to come forward in cases like this, Carter said.
“There can be a lot of fear, especially with it being a family member,” he said.
In this case, the accuser talked to a school official who eventually convinced her to come forward to authorities to launch an investigation.
The findings of the forensic interviewer led to the JCSD obtaining a search warrant for Scott’s residence, which is in the 1400 block of Highway 15 South, near Tuckers Crossing Road. Several electronic devices were seized from the mobile home and he was arrested without incident, Carter said.
The charge of sexual battery means there was penetration. A conviction could carry a sentence of up to life in prison. Scott made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Monday where Judge Sonny Saul set his bond at $10,000.
