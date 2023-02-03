Sgt. Jake Driskell of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Division spoke to the Laurel Kiwanis Club about deaths due to overdose on drugs like fentanyl. Originating in China then making its path to U.S. borders through Mexico and Central America, the drugs are entering the U.S. at an exponential rate, he emphasized. Driskell passed around sealed bags of the pharmaceutical-style fentanyl pills, advising not to open or touch them, as the high-grade lethal poison if entered through broken skin could be deadly. It takes only 2 micrograms to kill a person. The rate of overdose deaths since 2019-20 have increased by 30 percent. There is 120 percent rise among teenage students. The JCSD is equipped with nasal Narcan, provided by the Mississippi Department of Mental Health, to resuscitate those who overdose. No one knows how many undetected deadly and illegal drugs are coming across the border and are now in the hands of high school and college students, Driskell said. Laws need revision with regard to drug arrests, Driskell said. Driskell, left, is shown with Kiwanis President Albert Brown. (Photo submitted)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.