The suspect in a shooting that killed two Laurel residents at Loper’s Laundry last month is still on the loose, and the Laurel Police Department and CrimeStoppers are asking for help from the community to catch him.
Numerous agencies are searching for Ronald Buckley, 19, who is wanted on two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault, and they have responded to numerous tips, but all have been a little too late.
“We have gotten so many tips that I’ve lost count,” said LPD Capt. Michael Reaves, the lead investigator in the case. “We have gone and searched every tip that we have gotten, but the problem is, all of them have been called in 8, 12, 24 hours after they saw Buckley. That doesn’t help us … We need you to call us as soon as you see him to better our chances of catching him.”
The shooting at Loper’s happened on Oct. 24, as Buckley walked up to a parked gray Dodge Challenger and began to shoot, killing a young couple, Mary Ann Collins, 19, and Travion Barnett, 22 — then fleeing on foot, police said. There was also an unidentified 18-year-old who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the leg. Two infants were in the car but, fortunately, unharmed, police said.
Buckley was already wanted for aggravated assault in a shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of North 4th Avenue back in June. The victim was shot seven times but survived after LPD officers reportedly applied a tourniquet to his leg before medics from EMServ Ambulance arrived and transported him to South Central Regional Medical Center.
The suspect’s father Dominique Roberts, 39, was arrested days after the shooting for charges of felony fleeing and possession of marijuana in a vehicle along with several misdemeanors. Those are believed to be old charges from March 2015 that the LPD had issued an arrest warrant for, but he was later released without explanation. It’s possible Roberts’ arrest was related to the search for his son.
Buckley is also thought to be behind a reported shooting threat to Laurel High School in October, and the school is still on alert because of that.
Investigators have incorporated the help of U.S. Marshals to help find him, Reaves said.
“We have searched everywhere in Mississippi, and we have even searched places in Louisiana and Alabama as well,” Reaves said, “but we believe that he is still in Laurel. He has been changing his appearance in hopes to go (unrecognized), so everyone needs to be aware of their surroundings.”
CrimeStoppers is trying to help the LPD catch the suspect. Tipsters can make up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest, and they can remain anonymous.
“We believe that he is armed and extremely dangerous,” said Wilbur Chamberlin of CrimeStopper. “We don’t advise anyone to approach him if they see him.”
Anyone with information on Buckley’s location should call 601-428-7867 (STOP) or the LPD “as quickly as possible,” Chamberlain said.
