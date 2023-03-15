Members of the Laurel Police Department visited Laurel Middle School on Friday to show their support of the D.A.R.E. program and what it has accomplished for Laurel schools, as well as award the top four winners of the D.A.R.E. writing contest.
Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox presented the awards to Leomias Tomas, Shawn Moore, Hayedan Moore and Iveunna Cunningham. The four were awarded bicycles.
“We are very happy to see so many young children take a stand against drugs in the community,” Cox said. “The Laurel community is a very strong place, built on family and relationships, and the Laurel Police Department wants to see everyone succeed without drugs.”
The D.A.R.E. program began in the late 1990s and is one the nation's leading programs in teaching children about the harms that drugs can cause in the community.
