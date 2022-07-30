At least two local men were among the six people injured in an oil-tank explosion in Madison County on Friday morning, and family members are asking people to pray for them.
Luke Walker was burned over 90 percent of his body and his uncle William Sharp were seriously injured in the explosion, family members posted on Facebook.
“Prayer can move mountains, so I know it can heal my son, my brother and their coworkers,” Becky Sharp Walker posted Saturday morning, adding that her “brother and other workers who were able to tackle Luke and put the fire out that had consumed his body are my heroes!”
Family members posted Friday that the next 48 hours “are critical.” The patients are at the burn center at Merit Central Hospital in Jackson, area media outlets reported.
The crew was working at Flora, changing out two tanks and replacing them with 33,000-gallon fiberglass tanks when the explosion occurred. They were reportedly working for W.S. Red Hancock, Inc., out of Bentonia.
The cause is being investigated by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, along with the state fire marshal and personnel from the Mississippi Oil and Gas Board.
Look for more updates as they become available
