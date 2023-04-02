Man shot in church parking lot

An unidentified man was shot in the parking lot of The Rock Church on Highway 15 South near the intersection of Lower Myrick Road early Sunday evening. Jones County Sheriff’s Department units, EMServ Ambulance and volunteers from Powers and Glade are on scene. There is no active threat and the scene has been secured, Sheriff Joe Berlin reported. The victim was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment. Additional updates will be provided as more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.