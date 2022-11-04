The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a mobile home fire that occurred on Wednesday afternoon at 456 Magnolia Road.
JCSD Fire Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter, Deputy Seth Bigler and Jones County Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks were at the site on Thursday morning investigating the suspicious fire. They collected evidence and used JCSD's FARO digital-scanning device to digitally capture 360-degree images of the scene. The cause of the fire and related aspects remain under investigation.
Volunteers from Glade, Powers and Sandersville responded to the fire at about 1:30 p.m. The single-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames when they arrived, and the roof of the home was already compromised, according to reports. Firefighters immediately began a defensive fire attack.
Resident Melinda Bryant was home at the time the fire started, but she was able to escape. Her cat, however, did not make it out, she told firefighters. The home sustained catastrophic damage. A Mazda CX-7 that was parked near the home sustained minor damage.
EMServ Ambulance Service and Dixie Electric Power Association also responded to the scene.
— PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council contributed
