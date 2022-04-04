Rhiannon Byrd, 4, had four kinds of drugs in system
A young mother whose toddler died with several kinds of drugs in her system needs to stay in prison so long that she’ll be too old to bear children by the time she’s released. That was what the youngster’s grandparents said in Jones County Circuit Court in emotional statements before the proposed plea agreement was accepted by the judge.
Taylor Corley, 28, was ordered to serve 30 years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after she pleaded guilty Monday morning to felonious child abuse.
Assistant District Attorney Katie Sumrall told the court that 4-year-old Rhiannon Byrd had Xanax, Valium, Lortab and another opioid-based drug in her system when she died in her home on College Drive in North Laurel on the morning of Jan. 31, 2021, and that Corley also had Fentanyl, THC, Valium and other drugs in her system at the same time, toxicology tests showed.
Sumrall went through the sequence of events that led to the toddler’s death and the subsequent arrest of Corley and boyfriend Todd Stevens the following April. They were charged with capital murder, felonious child abuse and felonious child endangerment.
Corley told Laurel Police Department investigators that her father kept the child while she worked the previous day and he gave her half a valium and half a hydrocodone (Lortab) and then she gave her another half of a hydrocodone and half a Tylenol and Stevens gave her Robitussin over the course of that day and night. Mother and daughter went to bed together around 11, and when Corley woke up around 9, she got up and got dressed, then went to check on Rhiannon.
“She was unresponsive, so she called 911,” Sumrall said.
The first LPD officers and EMServ medics on the scene believed the child “had been deceased for a while,” Sumrall said, and Corley wiped away tears. Coroner Burl Hall and Investigator Seth Crabtree were called to the scene, and blood was drawn from Corley, Stevens and the child and sent to Phoenix Laboratories. The arrest warrants were issued for the two defendants after the results came back. The crime lab report called the cause of death “mixed-drug toxicity,” Sumrall said.
When asked if she was guilty of what was described, Corley said, “Yes, your honor.”
The child’s father Wesley Byrd — who was working offshore when his daughter died — was in the courtroom, but his parents Byron and and Kathy, gave statements to the court.
“I saw the bruises on her body, and I knew then what had happened — Taylor had killed her,” Kathy Byrd said, adding that she went to LPD and DA’s office and she appreciated their help. “They call us the victims, but we’re not the victims. The victim is deteriorating in the ground. The most beautiful blue-eyed, blond-haired child you’ve ever seen. Sweet and smart … We almost knew she was too good to be true because she was so perfect.
“Taylor knows I would have took her at any time .. she had a great support system with us. She knew how much we loved that child; she knew how much her daddy loved that child, but she just continued on, and she covered up like a cat in a sandbox. Taylor should be punished for this, and I don’t think it’s enough time. I don’t ever want to see her have kids or grandkids, because no child deserves it, and I don’t trust that she’ll do anything any differently. We will miss that child for the rest of our lives. It’s so unfair. I know (Rhiannon) would have done great things. We’ll never forget her. We’ll suffer every day.”
Byron Byrd said his granddaughter was beautiful, smart and “as sweet as anyone you ever met in your life.”
“I wish (Corley) could still face a murder charge. I really do … but at least she will serve some time, but not as much as she should.”
He recalled the morning she called with the news of Rhiannon’s death.
“I told you … that if there was any sign of abuse, there would be repercussions and we would not let it go … and I got screamed at, ‘Don’t dare say something like that on a day like this.’
“I’m glad we didn’t let it go and I’m glad the DA followed through and did the best they could, and I’m grateful. I’m also grateful that hopefully she’ll be in long enough that she will never have children again or have grandchildren.”
Judge Dal Williamson asked Corley if she wanted to say anything before he accepted the plea.
“Thank you, Judge, and thank you to Mrs. Sumrall for representing my daughter and fighting for her,” Corley said.
She told the judge that she graduated from West Jones and Jones College “but surrounded myself with the wrong people” after that.
“You had choices to make … and the result of a decision you made resulted in Rhiannon losing her life,” Williamson said, “and you have to pay a high price for that. An innocent child is deceased as a result of your bad choices.”
In addition to the prison time, Corley was ordered to serve two years on post-release supervision under MDOC upon her release, to participate in the court’s community service program and to pay court fees and fines of $2,470.84, which includes $543.34 in restitution to Byron and Kathy Byrd.
Corley was facing a sentence of up to life in prison for the felonious child abuse conviction, but she could have received the death penalty if she had been found guilty of the indicted charge of capital murder. She was represented by public defender Matt Sherman.
“I don’t think you intended to kill your child, but you let yourself get into the world of drugs,” Williamson said. “Anyone thinking clearly wouldn’t have kept pumping pills into a child. I hope and pray you seek forgiveness for what you did to your child. I hope this shakes you to your core.”
Stevens is expected to plead guilty to similar charges.
