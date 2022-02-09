Nearly a decade has passed since Jones County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Tony Stiles was shot by Neil Newcomb during a hostage standoff in Shady Grove. The JCSD has long memories — as it should and we all should.
So when a call came in Sunday afternoon from the father who said his son was “high on meth and threatening to kill him” and that his son was armed and said he was going to shoot deputies as well — and even referenced Newcomb — the JCSD went loaded for the worst.
The coward Nathan Mozingo, 40, who was using his mother as a human shield, later called emergency dispatch saying he wasn’t going back to jail. Translation: He planned to go out in a hail of gunfire. When the dispatcher finally convinced him to come to the door to talk to deputies, he hid behind his disabled mother.
Some of those deputies on scene were also there in 2012 when the Newcombe situation went from bad to worse. It is wholly plausible it was those thoughts — and only those — that were going through their heads. But this story had an ending law enforcement desired — no injuries, the arrest of a drugged-out felon and a scolding from the suspect’s father. Wait, what?
Mozingo’s father, who made the initial call obviously out of a fear for his own life, then chastised the sheriff’s department for being on the scene in an act as irrational as his son holding and using his disabled mother as a human shield. Where does he get the nerve to claim such? Make the call to law enforcement, then degrade the same law enforcement that diffused a volatile situation. What did he expect, Barney and his bullet or a social worker?
Being in law enforcement — especially in these days of intense scrutiny on the police — continues to show that it is a thankless job. When law enforcement does wrong, it is imperative that they are called out for it. But when they do everything right by answering a resident’s plea for help, resulting in no injuries, it is a miscarriage of humanity and morale to then chastise those same officers.
Had deputies heard the call, said, “This guy is a loon” and not showed up, we imagine it would be the father chastising the sheriff’s department. Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.
By the grace of God, we didn’t have to report on the shooting of a deputy or an elderly couple shot by their son who was high on meth.
We cannot help but be reminded of the classic scene in the film “A Few Good Men,” when Jack Nicholson’s character Col. Nathan Jessup faced intense questioning about the death of a Marine. He lashed out, “I have neither the time nor the inclination, to explain myself to a man who rises and sleeps under the blanket of the very freedom that I provide, and then questions the manner in which I provide it. I’d rather you just say ‘thank you’ and go on your way.”
We doubt Nathan Mozingo’s father will say it, so we will: “Thank you.”
