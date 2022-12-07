A Petal woman is facing felony charges for being high on methamphetamine and other drugs when she caused a crash that killed the unborn child of a Louisiana woman a year ago, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is reporting.
Rikki Blackwell, 34, was charged with homicide-death of an unborn child and aggravated DUI after a toxicology report showed that she had meth and several other illegal substances in her bloodstream when she caused a head-on collision on Moselle-Seminary Road on Dec. 21, 2021, according to the report.
The woman who was driving the other vehicle — Maria Castillo, 20, of Forest Hill, La. — was 25 weeks pregnant at the time and her baby died as a result of the crash, reports show. Both drivers were also seriously injured.
The delay in arresting Blackwell was because of the delay in getting toxicology results back from the crime lab, JCSD Sgt. J.D. Carter said. Deputies suspected that Blackwell was intoxicated on drugs at the time, but they had to wait on a lab report to have proof before making an arrest.
Blackwell is scheduled to make her initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Friday.
Look for more in the next edition of the Leader-Call.
