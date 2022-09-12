David’s Grocery, which has been in business for almost 40 years, went up in flames on Monday night after a Ford pickup struck the side of the building and caused an explosion.
The driver of the pickup was no longer on the scene when firefighters arrived at the burning business on Lower Myrick Road. Witnesses said that a Ford Ranger left a residence on Robert Gentry Road, which runs alongside the store, and the driver lost control. The truck reportedly began fishtailing until it struck the east side of the structure, causing an explosion that caught the pickup and and building on fire.
Volunteers from M&M, Glade, Sandersville, Rustin, Calhoun and Powers responded along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and EMServ Ambulance. The JCSD is investigating the incident. No injuries were reported.
— By Dana Bumgardner/PIO Jones County Fire Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.